Thomas (hamstring/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after returning to a limited practice Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas, who hasn't played since Dec. 8, could potentially be active for Sunday's season finale, but if he does suit up, how much work he'd be in line to see is cloudy, considering that Friday's limited session was the veteran wideout's frst practice participation since Week 14.