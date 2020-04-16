Thomas (hamstring) said on 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday that he feels good and wants to continue his playing career in 2020.

Thomas appeared in 11 games for the Jets in 2019 and totaled 36 catches for 433 yards and one touchdown, but he's remained unsigned since the start of free agency in mid-March. The veteran wide receiver sits at 9,763 receiving yards and also said he'd like to crack the 10,000-yard milestone.