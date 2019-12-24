Play

Thomas (hamstring) was a non-participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Thomas has missed the Jets' last two games with a lingering hamstring injury, and although Tuesday was not an official practice session, the fact that he was unable to suit up in any capacity does not bode well for his Week 17 availability. With the Jets squarely out of playoff contention, there is little motivation for the team to play its injured players, so Thomas may be held out again against the Bills. More information regarding the veteran receiver's status will be known later this week.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends