Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Practices fully Thursday

Thomas (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.

Thomas' limitations at Wednesday's practice thus appear maintenance-related and he's on track to start opposite Emmanuel Sanders on Sunday on the road against the Bills. Two games into the season, Thomas has turned his 16 targets into a total of 11 catches for 138 yards.

