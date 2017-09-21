Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Practices fully Thursday
Thomas (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.
Thomas' limitations at Wednesday's practice thus appear maintenance-related and he's on track to start opposite Emmanuel Sanders on Sunday on the road against the Bills. Two games into the season, Thomas has turned his 16 targets into a total of 11 catches for 138 yards.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Goes for 71 yards in rout•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Grabs game-high 67 receiving yards•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Still not at practice•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...