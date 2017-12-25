Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Snags four passes

Thomas reeled in four of six targets for 52 yards in Denver's 27-11 loss in Washington.

You'd have to go all the way back to 2011 for the last time Thomas was held under 1,000 yards for a season. He faces an uphill climb to reach that mark in 2017. After Sunday's 52-yard outing, Thomas will enter Week 17 needing 108 yards to reach 1,000 for the season -- a sum he has accumulated just once all season. Add in the fact that second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch figures to make just the fourth start of his career in Denver's season finale and you're likely looking at a steep climb for Thomas to end the year.