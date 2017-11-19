Broncos' Donald Stephenson: Will play Sunday
Stephenson (calf) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Stephenson was listed as questionable but was a full participant at practice Friday so this isn't surprising. Stephenson has been dealing with the calf issue for much of the season but appears ready to go for Sunday's game.
