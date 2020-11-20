site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Jake Rodgers: Tagged as questionable
Rodgers (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Demar Dotson is healthy and expected to start at right tackle anyway. If Rodgers is unable to play Sunday, Calvin Anderson will be the primary backup at tackle.
