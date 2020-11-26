site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Jake Rodgers: Claimed by Baltimore
RotoWire Staff
Nov 25, 2020
Rodgers (shoulder) was claimed off waivers by the Ravens on Wednesday.
Rodgers was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday and now has a new home with Baltimore. The 29-year-old missed the previous two contests with a shoulder injury, so he may not be immediately ready for his new team.
