Rodgers was waived by the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Baltimore quickly claimed the 29-year-old off waivers Nov. 25 after Denver decided to let him go, but he never ended up making an appearance for his new team. The 2015 seventh-round pick logged five appearances for the Broncos between Weeks 4 and 9, with his greatest involvement coming in his final appearance when he fielded 51 offensive snaps against Atlanta on Nov. 8.