Following the 2024 NFL Draft, Stidham is joined in the Broncos' QB room by newcomer Zach Wilson, along with No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

After the Broncos released Russell Wilson last month, it was inevitable that they would add QB depth to join Stidham, who started Denver's final two contests last season. While Nix is no doubt being groomed as the team's future starter, it remains to be seen if he'll step into that role immediately. Until then, Stidham and Wilson will presumably both have an opportunity to compete with the rookie for depth chart slotting, but neither veteran signal-caller profiles as a high-percentage fantasy option in either re-draft or dynasty formats.