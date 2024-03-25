Coach Sean Payton said Monday that Stidham isn't necessarily in the "driver's seat" but will compete for Denver's starting QB job, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

The broader context of the conversation involved Payton telling reporters that trading up from pick No. 12 to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft was a "realistic" option for the Broncos. He mentioned the Cardinals being in a good spot as owners of the No. 4 pick -- perhaps a nod to rumors that teams like the Broncos, Vikings and Raiders are interested in moving up for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. With Stidham and Ben DiNucci being the only quarterbacks currently on their roster, the Broncos are sure to bring in more competition even if it isn't in the form of an early first-round pick. Other options could include veteran free agents like Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz or third-tier draft prospects like Bo Nix and Michael Penix. The 27-year-old Stidham has one season remaining on a two-year, $10 million contract, following a 2023 campaign in which he started two games and completed 40 of 66 passes for 496 yards (60.6 completion rate, 7.5 YPA), with two TDs, one INT, seven sacks and eight rushing yards.