Stidham has agreed to terms with the Broncos on a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
The 26-year-old former No. 133 overall pick, Stidham started the final two games for the Raiders last season after Derek Carr was benched. Stidham showed well in his brief look under center, completing 45 of 70 throws for 584 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 14 times for 84 yards. Stidham will slot in as Russell Wilson's backup in Denver.
More News
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Ugly showing in Week 18 loss•
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: No limitations in practice•
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Tending to elbow issue•
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Gaudy totals in first career start•
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Taking over starting job•
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Eight completions in blowout loss•