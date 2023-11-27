Williams carried the ball 18 times for 65 yards and caught three of six targets for six yards in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

The third-year back did see more than 20 touches for the third time in the last four games, but Williams wasn't able to do much with the volume. He also missed a chance to pad his production when Samaje Perine vultured a three-yard TD run in the first quarter while Williams was briefly sidelined with a neck issue, but per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post, he returned for the next drive. The six targets did tie his season high, and he continues to provide a solid PPR floor by catching multiple passes in five straight games and nine of 10 this season. Williams will try to take advantage of a more generous opponent in Week 13 when the Broncos travel to Houston.