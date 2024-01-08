Williams rushed nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Raiders. He also caught seven of nine targets for 43 yards.

Williams found the end zone from two yards out during the fourth quarter. That play marked his fifth total touchdown of the campaign, and Williams finished with 217 rushes for 774 yards on the ground and 47 grabs on 58 targets for 228 yards through the air in 16 games. With the Broncos seemingly set to acquire a new starting quarterback this offseason, the team also has a decision to make on Williams, whose current contract expires after next season.