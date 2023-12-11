Williams rushed 17 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

Williams opened the scoring from three yards out with his first rushing touchdown since Week 16 of the 2021 season. He finished with at least 20 touches for the fourth time in the last six games, while Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine combined for seven carries. The robust workload can be attributed to both Williams being up to speed after tearing his ACL last year and the Broncos playing from ahead more. Denver has won six of its last seven games heading into Saturday's tough test in Detroit.