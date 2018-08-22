Heuerman (knee) recorded two catches for 21 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.

Heuerman returned to game action after sitting out Denver's preseason opener. The Ohio State product presumably enters the season as the team's starting tight end but has the likes of Jake Butt, Austin Traylor and rookie Troy Fumagalli (sports hernia) not too far in the distance. Given his experience, Heuerman figures to open the season as the starter.

