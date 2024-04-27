Franklin-Myers was traded from the Jets to the Broncos on Saturday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
In what was effectively a salary dump, the Jets acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for the defensive lineman. Franklin-Myers immediately steps in as Denver's starting defensive end and the fifth-year veteran should see ample playing time for a Broncos team retooling seemingly its entire roster on the fly.
