Franklin-Myers (ankle) is active Sunday against the Texans, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.
Franklin-Myers suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Falcons, but after logging back-to-back DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday, he was able to log a limited session Friday, paving the way for him to take the field Sunday.
