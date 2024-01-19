Franklin-Myers posted 3.5 sacks among his 33 tackles (15 solo) and added three passes defensed in 2023.

Franklin-Myers is overshadowed by some bigger names on the Jets' defense, but he's a key contributor in his own right. JFM didn't miss a game in 2023 and played more than half of defensive snaps in all but three games. His ability to shift between the edge and interior should allow Franklin-Myers to reclaim a prominent role on New York's defensive line in 2024.