Franklin-Myers (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.

Franklin-Myers sustained the ankle injury in this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons. He did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to get a limited session in Friday. If Franklin-Myers is unable to suit up, Bryce Huff is the likely candidate to start at edge alongside Jermaine Johnson, with Will McDonald and Carl Lawson slotting in as backups.