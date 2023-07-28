Hinton, who was dealing with a knee injury, was removed from the Broncos' active/PUP list Friday after passing his physical, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Hinton was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday after he underwent a minor offseason knee scope at the end of June. Now that he's been removed from that list, Hinton can participate in practices and preseason games. Hinton is coming off career highs in 2022 in targets (40), receptions (24) and receiving yards (311). He's set to compete for a wide receiver depth spot and has his work cut out for him as he operates behind Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler (pectoral) and Marvin Mims (hamstring).