Hinton (hamstring) won't participate in practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
In his return from a two-game absence from a hamstring injury this past Sunday, Hinton handled a 47 percent snap share and failed to haul in either of his two targets in Denver's 27-24 loss to Kansas City. Though the Broncos didn't suggest Hinton experienced any sort of setback in Week 17, his absence from the team's first two Week 18 practices perhaps suggests otherwise. Whatever the case, Hinton will likely need to practice in some fashion Friday in order to have a legitimate chance at suiting up this weekend against the Chargers.