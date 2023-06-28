Hinton told reporters Wednesday that he underwent a minor knee scope this offseason and is expected to be fully recovered by training camp, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Hinton dealt with a hamstring injury at the end of the 2022 campaign, but it appears he was also battling a minor knee issue. Regardless, the 26-year-old should be full-go to start 2023. The undrafted wideout caught 24 of 33 targets for 311 yards -- all career highs -- across 12 appearances last year and was used sparingly as a punt returner. However, if Denver's wideout corps is back to full strength, Hinton will have a difficult time garnering snaps behind Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler (pectoral) and Marvin Mims.