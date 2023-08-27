The Broncos waived Hinton on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Hinton has spent time on and off the Broncos' active roster over the past three seasons, and he appeared in 12 games with the team last year, catching 24 of 33 targets for 311 yards -- all of which were career highs. Therefore, he appeared to be a likely candidate to earn one of the team's final wide receiver spots behind Marvin Mims, Brandon Johnson and Marquez Callaway this preseason. Instead, Hinton was included among the team's initial round of roster cuts heading into the 2023 campaign. The 26-year-old did undergo a minor knee scope this offseason and opened training camp on the active/PUP list before he was quickly activated July 28, and he is considered fully healthy for this coming season. Nonetheless, his removal should increase the odds for wideouts like Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Taylor Grimes and Montrell Washington to make Denver's final 53-man roster. If Hinton is not claimed off waivers by another team, he'll likely receive a practice-squad offer from Denver prior to Week 1.