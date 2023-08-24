Coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Mims will play a lot in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams and may otherwise be asked to step up in the WR room if Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) misses time, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jeudy is scheduled for an MRI following his early exit from Thursday's practice. He and Courtland Sutton have been the team's top two wide receivers all spring/summer, with Mims a clear favorite for the No. 3 role ever since Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles tear July 31. The rookie now has some chance to open the year in a top-two role, as the competition for playing time is less than formidable -- namely Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway, Kendall Hinton -- in the event of Jeudy missing regular-season games.