Mims (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

With Mims and Courtland Sutton (concussion) both unavailable Sunday, look for Jerry Jeudy to lead the Broncos' Week 17 wideout corps, while Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Michael Bandy and Phillip Dorsett are also candidates to contribute to the team's passing attack versus Los Angeles. Mims will now target a potential return to action next weekend against the Raiders.