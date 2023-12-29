Mims (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Mims was unable to practice Friday due to a hamstring injury that he appears to have suffered during the week, as the rookie practiced fully Wednesday prior to being limited Thursday. Courtland Sutton (concussion) has been ruled out and Jerry Jeudy (illness) is questionable after missing practice Friday, so more opportunities could be available for Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey in a Denver passing game that will be quarterbacked by Jarrett Stidham against the Chargers.