Mims projects to be the team's No. 2 target after Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Browns on Saturday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Head coach Sean Payton made a point of mentioning his affinity for Mims after the Broncos selected the Oklahoma product in the second round of last year's draft despite not having any obvious need at wide receiver with Courtland Sutton and Jeudy on the roster. That hype quickly faded, as Mims amounted to more of a deep-ball specialist when the aforementioned duo was both healthy, but the soon-to-be 22-year-old will have plenty of time to succeed in the offense this season with Saturday's trade confirmed. Mims' success will obviously depend on who ultimately takes over as the Broncos' next signal caller, but it's unclear if the team will lean toward a rookie or build around one of the few established veterans expected to be on the open market come the new league year.