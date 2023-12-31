Mims (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, is not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mims opened Week 17 prep as a full practice participant, but he appeared to suffer the hamstring injury Thursday, as he was a limited participant for that session. He then sat out Friday's session entirely before being listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but the Broncos don't seem to be counting on the rookie receiver being available for Sunday. His status will be clarified when Denver releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Mims is sidelined, the Broncos would likely turn to Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey to share the No. 3 receiver role behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy (illness).