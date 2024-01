Mims (hamstring) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Mims, who was inactive for the Broncos' Week 17 win over the Chargers, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but the wideout's return to a full session a day later sets the stage for him to suit up for his team's season finale against the Raiders. In 15 games to date, the 2023 second-rounder has logged a 21/361/1 receiving line on 32 targets, a pace that has limited the rookie's fantasy lineup utility to deeper formats.