Mims ended the 2023 season with 22 receptions on 33 targets for 377 yards and one touchdown. He added nine rushes for 30 yards and scored one kick return touchdown.

Mims entered the 2023 campaign with expectations of being a contributor in Denver's offense, yet his rookie season was mostly underwhelming. Behind both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy on the depth chart, the 21-year-old wideout often found himself competing for playing time with Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey for the third receiver spot. When teammate Tim Patrick (Achilles) landed on injured reserve in training camp, many assumed that Mims could establish himself early on, but Denver's coaching staff was committed to easing him into the offense. The Oklahoma product flashed his speed and playmaking ability in his limited opportunities, so its possible that he could be a larger part of the Broncos' offensive plans in 2024. What remains to be seen is who will be throwing him the ball, as the team is expected to part ways with Russell Wilson in the offseason.