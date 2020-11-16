Gordon registered 46 rushing yards on 11 carries while failing to haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders.

Backfield mate Phillip Lindsay was seldom deployed during Sunday's divisional defeat, notching just four touches, but Gordon's involvement faded as well with the Broncos falling into a 14-point deficit by the start of the fourth quarter. Denver elected to throw 47 times to just 19 team rush attempts in an attempt to come from behind, but a lost fumble from DaeSean Hamilton along with a late interception from Drew Lock eliminated any hope for a comeback in the final frame. The two-time Pro Bowl back has now been held to 26 or fewer rushing yards in three straight games heading into a Week 11 matchup against a Dolphins defense that contained Chargers back to 3.6 yards per attempt during a Week 10 win.