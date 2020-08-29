Gordon did not practice Saturday during the team's scrimmage due to a rib injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Gordon suffered a rib injury a little less than two weeks ago, but was cleared to return to practice Monday. While it's unclear if the veteran suffered some sort of setback, it's at least somewhat concerning that Gordon didn't participate in the team's scrimmage. Coach Vic Fangio also seemed to echo that concern but suggested he'd be back "sooner rather than later". Royce Freeman and Phillip split the first-team reps in Gordon's absence Saturday.