Gordon carried the ball 15 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Dolphins.

Phillip Lindsay produced nearly identical numbers (16 carries for 82 yards) in terms of volume, but it was Gordon who scored the Broncos' only two TDs of the afternoon. The duo will likely have a much tougher time finding running room in Week 12 against a Saints defense that just held Todd Gurley to 29 scrimmage yards.