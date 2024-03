The Broncos restructured McGlinchey's (ribs) contract Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 29-year-old offensive lineman had been dealing with a ribs issue towards the end of Denver's 2023 campaign, but it seems as if he's moved past the issue. By restructuring McGlinchey's contract, the Broncos were able to create another $11 million in cap space, per Yates. McGlinchey still has four years remaining on his contract and he's expected to remain Denver's starting right tackle in 2024.