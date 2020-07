Muti (foot) has been placed on the Broncos' non-football injury list, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Per Jon Heath of The Coloradoan, the 2020 sixth-rounder suffered a Lisfranc injury during his junior season at Fresno State and it's possible that the Broncos simply want to give the young lineman some extra time to recover from that issue instead of pressing him into action.