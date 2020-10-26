Fant caught three of his seven targets for 38 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-16 loss to Kansas City.

The second-year tight end returned from a one-game absence and tied Albert Okwuegbunam for the team high in targets, though less than half of Fant's looks went for completions. Despite a quiet day for Fant on Sunday, he has garnered a healthy workload of 6.8 targets per game. Fant has also remained a high-floor option, collecting 4.4 catches and 51.4 receiving yards per game with two total TDs. He heads into a Week 8 matchup against a Chargers defense that entered Sunday allowing the 12th-fewest receptions to opposing tight ends (23).