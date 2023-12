Fant (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Fant didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, but his return to all activity one day later indicates the tight end likely was given a maintenance day to kick off Week 17 prep. He'll thus retain his role as the Seahawks' No. 1 tight end Sunday versus the Steelers, which hasn't yielded much in terms of production (27-355-0 on 37 targets in 15 games) this season.