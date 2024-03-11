Fant (hand) agreed to terms on a two-year, $21 million contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Fant, a 2019 first-round pick for the Broncos, has accumulated 2,805 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns across his first five seasons. He's coming off a disappointing contract year with Seattle that saw him record 414 yards and no touchdowns on 32 receptions across 17 games. However, the 26-year-old showed enough for the team to continue believing in him as a top option at tight end, which he currently projects to be entering the 2024 campaign due to the departures of both Will Dissly (Chargers) and Colby Parkinson (Rams) in free agency.