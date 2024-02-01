Fant (hand) recorded 32 receptions for 414 yards and no touchdowns across 17 games during the 2023 season.

Fant played out the fifth year of his rookie contract, but he posted career lows in receptions, yards and touchdowns. The Iowa product surpassed 50 yards just twice this season. The 26-year-old tight end suffered a hand injury in the season finale. It shouldn't be a long-term issue or affect his value as a free agent in March, but the market may be softened for Fant after such a tough season.