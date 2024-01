Fant secured five of six targets for 59 yards during Sunday's 30-23 defeat to the Steelers.

One week removed from failing to record a catch for the third time in 15 contests on the campaign, Fant recorded season bests in catches and targets while posting his second-highest yardage tally. Sunday's outing also marked the first time he surpassed 50 receiving yards in a game since Week 4. As a result, Fant likely will be hard-pressed to produce Week 18 on the road versus the Cardinals.