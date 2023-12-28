Fant (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Since going without a target back in Week 1, Fant's number of looks ranged from 1-to-5 in the Seahawks' next 13 games before again getting blanked this past Sunday at Tennessee. Overall, he's produced a modest 27-355-0 line on 37 targets through 15 contests, but his lack of activity to kick off Week 17 prep now places a cloud over his upcoming availability. Still, Fant has two more chances this week to put himself in a position to play Sunday against the Steelers.