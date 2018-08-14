Lynch was overtaken by Chad Kelly as the Broncos' No. 2 quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lynch was abysmal in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, completing only 6 of 11 passes for 24 yards and an interception. Kelly, on the other hand, looked much more impressive and totaled more yards on the ground (three carries for 38 yards) than Lynch had through the air. The 26th overall pick of the 2016 draft was the de facto backup quarterback after the Broncos signed Case Keenum in March but now finds himself practicing with the third-string offense.