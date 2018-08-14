Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Falls to third-string QB
Lynch was overtaken by Chad Kelly as the Broncos' No. 2 quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lynch was abysmal in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, completing only 6 of 11 passes for 24 yards and an interception. Kelly, on the other hand, looked much more impressive and totaled more yards on the ground (three carries for 38 yards) than Lynch had through the air. The 26th overall pick of the 2016 draft was the de facto backup quarterback after the Broncos signed Case Keenum in March but now finds himself practicing with the third-string offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...