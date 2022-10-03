Gregory had an MRI on Monday which showed his ACL was still intact, however he will need his knee scoped and will likely miss several weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The news is bittersweet, as there were concerns Gregory could be looking at a significant ACL injury. However, missing any time is bad news for the Broncos defense, as Gregory has been a force with two sacks and forced fumbles already. He should be sidelined for anywhere from two to six weeks depending on how his recovery from the knee scope goes, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. While Gregory is out, Nik Bonitto will likely see increased opportunity.