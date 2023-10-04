Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Gregory will be released if he's not traded within the next 24 to 48 hours, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post, Payton cited the play of the Broncos' younger edge rushers as the reason for the team's plans to move on from Gregory. Since signing a five-year, $70 million deal with Denver last March, Gregory has appeared in just 10 of a possible 21 games while totaling 21 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.