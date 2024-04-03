The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with Gregory on a one-year deal, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The move reunites with Gregory with Tampa Bay outside linebackers coach George Edwards, who the 2015 second-rounder played for while both were with the Cowboys. The addition of the 31-year-old will bolster Tampa Bay's edge rush rotation, with Gregory coming off a 2023 regular season in which he recorded 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 16 games (four with the Broncos and 12 with the 49ers).