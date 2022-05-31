Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday that Gregory (shoulder) is still on track to return in time for training camp, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Gregory has yet to participate in Denver's offseason program as he is still rehabbing from an arthroscopic procedure undergone in March to address a rotator cuff issue in his shoulder. The former Cowboy defensive end, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal with Denver in March, should return to action by late July when the team's training camp begins.