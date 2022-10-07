Darby (knee) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Colts, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports

Darby will not return for the second half against Indianapolis after being forced out with a knee injury on the second-to-last series of the second quarter. The eighth-year cornerback recorded 12 tackles and two passes defended while playing every defensive snap over the first four weeks of the season, and he'll have an extended break before the Broncos' Monday night matchup against the Chargers in Week 6.