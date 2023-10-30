Wilson completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 114 yards and three touchdowns adding 30 rushing yards on eight attempts with one lost fumble in Sunday's 24-9 win over Kansas City.

In a surprising turn of events, Wilson managed to outduel Patrick Mahomes (241 yards, zero TDs, three TOs) despite failing to reach 20 pass attempts for the first time since joining the Broncos. The veteran posted another paltry yardage total after finishing below 200 yards in previous three contests, but his three scores helped mask that from a fantasy perspective. Wilson will now enter a bye week before resuming play as a mid-tier fantasy option against the Bills for Monday Night Football in Week 10.