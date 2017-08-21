Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Staking claim to starting role
Siemian appears to be ahead of Paxton Lynch in the competition for the starting quarterback and could be formally named the starter as soon as Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Siemian and Paxton Lynch have dueled for the second straight summer for the right to open the campaign as the Broncos' signal caller. Like last season, it appears Siemian is destined to earn that designation, as he's most closely met new coach Vance Joseph's criteria with his play thus far in training camp. In two preseason appearances, Siemian has completed 14 of 18 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Lynch has gone 15 for 22 for just 81 yards. Neither player has turned the ball over, but Siemian showed last season that he's quite capable of limiting mistakes, a trait Joseph values.
More News
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Outplays Lynch again•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Takes it slow in San Francisco•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Passes test in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Draws start in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Begins separating himself•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Wins Friday's practice•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...