Siemian appears to be ahead of Paxton Lynch in the competition for the starting quarterback and could be formally named the starter as soon as Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Siemian and Paxton Lynch have dueled for the second straight summer for the right to open the campaign as the Broncos' signal caller. Like last season, it appears Siemian is destined to earn that designation, as he's most closely met new coach Vance Joseph's criteria with his play thus far in training camp. In two preseason appearances, Siemian has completed 14 of 18 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Lynch has gone 15 for 22 for just 81 yards. Neither player has turned the ball over, but Siemian showed last season that he's quite capable of limiting mistakes, a trait Joseph values.